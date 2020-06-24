Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 222,034 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Intel worth $119,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 556,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after buying an additional 242,276 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,228,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $282,942,000 after buying an additional 60,797 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,091,416 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $275,547,000 after buying an additional 807,472 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 199,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,757,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,868,118. The company has a market capitalization of $254.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

