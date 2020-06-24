Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Raised to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.46.

Shares of IPL traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 873,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,572. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$25.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.33.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$603.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7188099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell acquired 10,000 shares of Inter Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$320,740. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $138,057 in the last 90 days.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

