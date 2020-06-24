Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) dropped 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $3.85, approximately 719,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,647,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $739.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,682,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 352,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 99,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.