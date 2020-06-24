Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr (LON:IPU) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $409.87

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $409.87 and traded as low as $404.00. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr shares last traded at $405.00, with a volume of 41,751 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $137.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 409.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 498.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

