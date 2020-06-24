Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,964,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,462,636. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $251.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

