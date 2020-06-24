Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intermediate Capital Group (ICP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intermediate Capital Group (LON: ICP):

6/12/2020 – Intermediate Capital Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 1,612 ($20.52) price target on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Intermediate Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,565 ($19.92) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Intermediate Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($17.82) to GBX 1,590 ($20.24). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Intermediate Capital Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/4/2020 – Intermediate Capital Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 1,244 ($15.83) price target on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Intermediate Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,790 ($22.78) to GBX 1,565 ($19.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Intermediate Capital Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 1,517 ($19.31) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,966 ($25.02).

5/28/2020 – Intermediate Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,470 ($18.71) to GBX 1,520 ($19.35). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock traded down GBX 29 ($0.37) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,260 ($16.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,212.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,364.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.98. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 452 ($5.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,896 ($24.13).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 35.80 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.51%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Andrew Sykes acquired 5,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 836 ($10.64) per share, with a total value of £41,800 ($53,200.97). Also, insider Benoit Durteste sold 208,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,312 ($16.70), for a total transaction of £2,729,248.64 ($3,473,652.34).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

