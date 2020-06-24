Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Synaptics (SYNA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) recently:

6/24/2020 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

6/15/2020 – Synaptics is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Synaptics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Synaptics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/19/2020 – Synaptics is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Synaptics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/8/2020 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2020 – Synaptics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

4/28/2020 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,285. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $169,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $350,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,142 shares of company stock worth $1,641,312 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 700,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 760,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,044,000 after buying an additional 152,724 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,919,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 83.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,424,000 after acquiring an additional 203,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $28,141,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

