IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Position Reduced by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNA. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,405,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,113,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after buying an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MNA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,253. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

