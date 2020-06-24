iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,045 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,705 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,282 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,092,355 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.