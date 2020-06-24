iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $8.39 on Wednesday, hitting $304.82. 278,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,504,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

