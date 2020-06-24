iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.1% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $142,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,932. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

