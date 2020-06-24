iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 971,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,403 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $54,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,730,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,302,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,465. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.