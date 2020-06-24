iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,733 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.66. 1,688,878 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.67. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

