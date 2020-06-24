iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.83. The company had a trading volume of 327,580 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57.

