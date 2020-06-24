iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after buying an additional 1,187,427 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,888,102. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.