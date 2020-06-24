iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,243 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 289.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,330,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,393,000 after purchasing an additional 989,271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,988,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,162,000 after purchasing an additional 961,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,407,000 after buying an additional 622,542 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,749,000 after buying an additional 613,699 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.29. 33,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

