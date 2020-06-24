iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.75. 849,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,115. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $195.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

