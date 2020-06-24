IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of TFII traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,266. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01. IT Tech Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $36.65.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $924.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.19 million.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IT Tech Packaging (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.