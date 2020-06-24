Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper Sells 485 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $32,834.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,398.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ITRI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Itron by 2,944.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Itron by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
