Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper Sells 485 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $32,834.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,398.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ITRI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Itron by 2,944.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Itron by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.