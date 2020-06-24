IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.09, approximately 472,576 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,373,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IZEA. ValuEngine downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. Research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Murphy bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,572.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

