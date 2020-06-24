Jibrel Network Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $6,268.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.34 or 0.05221708 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00054572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031668 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX, Coinrail, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

