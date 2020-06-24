JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is UMB Bank N A MO’s 9th Largest Position

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,099,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,020,000 after purchasing an additional 779,085 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,707,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 24,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $95.28. 1,005,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,216,444. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.