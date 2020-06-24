JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Chou Associates Management Inc.

Chou Associates Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.1% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 35,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $97.93. 15,064,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,174,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $294.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average is $113.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

