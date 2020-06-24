JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF remained flat at $$7.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

