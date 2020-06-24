JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF remained flat at $$7.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

