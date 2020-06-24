Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 56.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,927 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up approximately 0.7% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. 89,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,152. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

