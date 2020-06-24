Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Receives $80.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $91.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

