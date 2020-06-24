KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of KERING S A/ADR stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,659. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. KERING S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.