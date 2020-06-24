Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 13000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $848,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Kilo Goldmines Company Profile (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

