Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Kinross Gold posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on KGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,521,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,252,268. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $79,059,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $731,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,520 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,910,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,140 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,496,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,132 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,441,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,394 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

