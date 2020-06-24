Kleros Tops 24-Hour Volume of $144,105.00 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Kleros has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and $144,105.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001460 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000363 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,681,010 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

