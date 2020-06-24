Komodo (KMD) One Day Volume Hits $4.35 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $90.03 million and $4.35 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Binance and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00604041 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00093017 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00073031 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 120,395,851 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, BarterDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bitbns, Upbit, Binance and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.