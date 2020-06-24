La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s (LJPC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Ci Capital

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Ci Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Ci Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of LJPC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 453,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,482. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $135.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.50.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 253,553 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,237,338.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 615,129 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $3,081,796.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 683.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 176,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,529,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.