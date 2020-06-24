Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lendingtree in the first quarter valued at $595,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $27,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,972.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total value of $5,064,047.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,951.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,554 shares of company stock worth $5,958,760 in the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lendingtree stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,554. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.41. Lendingtree Inc has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 123.89 and a beta of 2.12.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lendingtree from $375.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Lendingtree from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.40.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

