LifeSteps Financial Inc. Acquires 3,627 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX raised its position in AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. 36,825,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,101,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

