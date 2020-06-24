LINA (LINA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $362,775.00

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. LINA has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $362,775.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LINA has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LINA Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,524,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

