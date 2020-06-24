Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.62 million and $10,327.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.01586256 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005564 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,644.26 or 0.99908908 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 680,250,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, SouthXchange, Exrates, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

