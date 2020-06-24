LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $34.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.16. 3,218,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $11,531,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 80.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

