LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Price Down 8.8%

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares traded down 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.45, 31,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,681,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.