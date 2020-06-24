Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $102,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $11.79 on Wednesday, hitting $359.91. The stock had a trading volume of 71,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,264. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

