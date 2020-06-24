Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) Issues Earnings Results

Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Logicquest Technology stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Logicquest Technology has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

About Logicquest Technology

Logicquest Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the networking service business, which provided Internet connectivity to corporate clients on a subscription basis in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

