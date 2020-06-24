Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Shares Gap Up to $0.67

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.67. Lonestar Resources US shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 35,114 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LONE. ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lonestar Resources US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.39.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 52.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $49.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LONE. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 219,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 82.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile (NASDAQ:LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

