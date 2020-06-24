Loopring 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.79 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $90.66 million and approximately $15.79 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.56 or 0.05203652 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00053890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002671 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004455 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,947,794 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

