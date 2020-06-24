Loudon Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,035 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 145.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 59.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 471,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,494,000 after purchasing an additional 65,633 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 138,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 56,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,776. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

