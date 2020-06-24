Loudon Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cardinal Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,669,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.