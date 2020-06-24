Loudon Investment Management LLC Buys 111 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 54.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.80. 3,073,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,140. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.19.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.