Loudon Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $2,157,509,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,097 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after acquiring an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.13. 30,145,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,204,216. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

