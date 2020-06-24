Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Schlumberger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,193 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $11,400,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $2,143,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. 641,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,391,736. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

