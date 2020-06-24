Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 137,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,884. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

