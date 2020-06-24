Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,868,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,366,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,789,000 after buying an additional 898,764 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 199,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,022,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,565,000 after buying an additional 62,197 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

NYSE USB traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,603,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

