Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $997,000 Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 95,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,256,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.06. 8,035,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,555,422. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $165.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.